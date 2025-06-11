Parked cars jam up road repairs in Plumas Lake in slurry standoff

PLUMAS LAKE — Routine roadwork in Plumas Lake is hitting some roadblocks, with cars parked in the way of crews trying to extend the life of the roads.

Crews are working on 24 miles in the area. They started on Monday and will be working for at least the next three weeks. The message is this: move your car when your street is on the schedule.

"You want to do slurry seal every five to 10 years, and Plumas Lake residents pay an extra property tax assessment to help fund that work," said Yuba County Supervisor Gary Bradford.

Taxpayers in Plumas Lake could end up paying extra for slurry crews to come back and finish the job because of cars that aren't supposed to be parked on the street.

"We actually have a big issue with that, and I'm not sure why. I'm not sure if they don't see the signs or read the notices," Bradford said.

Bradford says residents are notified at least 72 hours in advance by signage on barricades, notices at each house and posts on the county's social media pages. But some people still aren't getting the memo.

"If you park on the street, you can and will be towed by CHP," Bradford said.

He speculates that since CHP is who responds to tow people, they might be out handling more pressing issues and there could be a delay in the towing process. But the work must continue, so for now, crews are slurrying around the cars.

"We have to go around and on a different day we'll come back and do it all by hand, and it'll make the neighborhood look a little tackier," said one worker.

The project runs through August, but Bradford says it could wrap up much sooner if everyone follows the rules.

"I'd encourage everyone to absolutely pay attention. Move their car, don't get a big bill and have to get your car out of towing. Just take care of that ahead of time and don't have your neighbors be mad at you," Bradford said.

You can go to the county's website for the full schedule.

The day after your slurry is scheduled, you can drive on the street but can't park because a street cleaner will be coming by to sweep up the loose gravel.

We reached out to CHP about the towing process but didn't hear back.