Northern California's Plumas Lake community breaks ground on 1st grocery store

Earlier this year, CBS Sacramento showed you how the growing Yuba County community of Plumas Lake is stuck in a food desert.

Wednesday marks a big step forward as the community breaks ground on the area's first full-service grocery store in an official ceremony. The event has a DJ and food trucks.

"The community started getting built around 2003, and the first residents moved in in 2004. The housing market was booming at the time and the first residents who purchased here were told a grocery store was coming very, very, very soon," said Yuba County Supervisor Gary Bradford.

It might've taken roughly two decades, but officials are finally laying down the dirt for a Holiday Market, owned by North State Grocery. It will sit in the lot behind the Walgreens on River Oaks Boulevard.

"We were approached about it many years ago and for whatever reason, things fell through, but we always knew it would be a great location because it's underserved, tons of homes, plus the community is still growing. Those people are either going to Roseville, Marysville or Yuba City," said Brad Askeland, president and CEO of North State Grocery.

The nearest full-service grocery stores are all roughly eight to 10 miles away. Plus, you have to get on the highway just for some fruits and vegetables.

"The Plumas Lake area as a whole has probably as many as 17,000 plus people at this point, so a grocery store is the number one requested commercial business by my constituents," Bradford said. "I'm personally also excited that it's a Holiday Market coming. I think they're going to be a great fit for our community."

"It's 30,000 square feet, primarily focused on natural and organic. Kind of a treasure hunt feel while you shop, and something I know the community will be excited about is our deli sandwiches," Askeland said.

The market could be open for businesses as early as next summer, but the goal is fall 2026.