1st full-service grocery store expected to open in Plumas Lake

New grocery store in Yuba County could end a so-called food desert

PLUMAS LAKE — The Northern California community of Plumas Lake, which is considered a food desert, could see construction of a new grocery store begin as early as this year.

Roughly 15,000 people live in Plumas Lake in Yuba County, and with more homes being built, people are going to need a place to grocery shop.

"There is a tremendous need for groceries and food in the community," said Rachel Downs, deputy director of the Yuba County Community Development and Services Agency.

With the closest full-service grocery store being about 8 to 10 miles away, Plumas Lake residents say they don't want to hop in the car and head to the next town for fruits and vegetables.

"There's nothing around here like shopping. I have to commute for groceries," Plumas Lake resident Adham Almassou said.

"Especially with what was just happening getting into Marysville — wrong time, might take you an hour," said Plumas Lake resident Ron Zinkel.

While Highway 70 into Marysville is back open seven months after a fire at the Hotel Marysville forced it to close, the people of Plumas Lake won't need to use it just to grocery shop. A Holiday Market store is coming to town behind the local Walgreens.

"The county is supportive of any type of development that makes a well-rounded community. In Plumas Lake, we've seen a tremendous amount of residential growth," Downs said.

The county said that there's potential for a 40,000-person community to be built in Plumas Lake, and they say it's the rooftops that drive commercial development.

"A grocery store is certainly a first step in that diversification of what's available in Plumas Lake," Downs said.

Holiday Market said in a statement, "We have been pursuing this project for quite some time as we believe our Holiday Market would be a great addition to the Plumas Lake community."

The supermarket chain says they still have some details to finalize until they make a formal announcement.

"We need it. Definitely need it. This is going to bring more families here. They don't have to worry about driving in the middle of night for something. At least it's just around the corner from here," Almassou said.

The grocery store is expected to open in fall 2026.