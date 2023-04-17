Playoff message? Sacramento Kings mean business — both on the court and across downtown

Sacramento Kings mean business — both on the court and across downtown

SACRAMENTO -- Energy. That's the one word that can describe both the Sacramento Kings and the city itself in this historic playoff run.

For 17 years, Kings fans have waited to see their team in the playoffs and the momentum now that it is finally here is unmatched.

"It's almost surreal. We've been waiting so long for something like this to happen," said Kings fan Anesh Chandra Sunday in DOCO.

The Kings won the first game in their playoff series against Golden State Saturday night. They've sent the message to the Warriors: we mean business. And in turn, the local businesses downtown are winning, too.

All day Sunday in DOCO, Kings fans were out basking in the glow of a thrilling Game 1 win, just wanting to be out in their city and celebrate their city, too.

"It does bring life to Sacramento, which I love to see," said Kings fan Brandon Jimenez.

DOCO and the rest of downtown radiates with not just a win, but the community this team has built. Even with no game Sunday, it's why several families were there.

"That, and the food. In this case, we went to a great restaurant down the street, Solomons, and had a great lunch," said Richard Cardosi.

Cashing in on the Beam Team, the buy-in has brought tons of new customers to Fizz champagne and bubbles bar in DOCO and packed the house on game days.

"Oh my god, yesterday was insane. All day, nonstop from open to close we were busy," said bartender Sam Laughlin of Saturday's Game 1 atmosphere. "Everyone, of course, comes by, grabs drinks before the game, gets some fun going. Even while the game was going on, we still were crazy busy. People who didn't want to go to the game came here."

It's revival as businesses boom. Sacramento's nighttime economy manager Tina Lee-Vogt agrees.

"After everything the businesses downtown have gone through with COVID, this is a really exciting time," said Lee-Vogt.

Fizz customers said there is just something different about downtown Sacramento.

"Just feeling that energy from the city to the team, in any capacity, has just created a whole different vibe," said customer Alicia Bishop.

And remember, this is just after Game 1. There's still a lot of basketball to be played. How many games is the question?

"I think six, I think Kings in six," said Jimenez.

"Honestly, the Kings. I think in Game 6," said Chandra.

Just like the drinks, the bars say to keep the playoff games coming.

"We have batches of 'beams' ready for tomorrow as well!" said Laughlin of Fizz's "Light the Beam" drink.

After Monday night's Game 2? The more, the merrier.

The Sacramento Kings will host the Golden State Warriors at the Golden 1 Center on April 17 at 7:00 pm PT.