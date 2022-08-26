Players ejected after Tokay-Chavez brawl during game await suspensions

SAN JOAQUIN COUNTY - A brawl broke out at a local high school football game and now dozens of players from Lodi's Tokay High School and Stockton's Chavez High School are being benched.

More than 30 players were ejected from the game last Friday and it all stemmed from a hard hit on the field. Video obtained by CBS13 shows the field full of players just after the brawl took place. They then return to their sidelines.

You can also hear the announcer asking the players to go back to the sidelines. Officials with CIF say the incident stemmed from a targeting call, which is illegal.

The call led to pushing and shoving and ended up with players from both teams running out on the field to defend their teammates. No one was injured during the incident but a total of 32 players from both teams were ejected from the game and even suspended from playing for the next three games.

CIF officials met Thursday to discuss the punishment for players.

"The players in this case...anyone who left the bench...they were suspended for three games. Anyone who was ruled that they were fighting was suspended for four games," said Sac Joaquin CIF section spokesperson Will Deboard.

Tokay walked away winning the game 19-8, but the incident cost Tokay High School 18 players to be suspended for at least 3-4 games.