Placerville businesses look to bring Oktoberfest back to life after learning it's canceled

PLACERVILLE – Downtown Placerville businesses have come together in finding a solution after learning Oktoberfest would not be happening.

"The other thought was, 'Uh-oh, this is not going to be good because it was a huge money-making day for us and other restaurants and bars specifically,'" Jennifer Teie, owner of The Green Room Social Club, said.

Teie said she learned a few weeks ago through the grapevine that the event would no longer be happening.

A producer of the event said in a Facebook comment in part, "City fees [were] only a part of the equation. Lack of sponsorship interest, the rising cost of infrastructure and insurance added to the decision."

Teie said they immediately started to try and find a solution, as Oktoberfest is one of their busiest days of the year.

"There's a very small handful of us that are looking to put together an event that is similar to Oktoberfest that does not close down the street, that will benefit the community and bring everyone together," Teie said.

She said not closing down the road could lessen the cost and make the event more doable.

Tod Pickett, owner of the Mancave Placerville, said downtown businesses often rely on events on Main Street.

"Obviously with the economy, the way it is now, people are keeping their money and spending more money on food so there's a little less when it comes to shopping downtown," Pickett said.

Teie said they also asked for a couple of parking lots in the event permit so they could have other vendors and food trucks.

She said Oktoberfest being canceled was money they can't afford to lose.

"We count on it. A 400% increase in income for one day of the year, that's a huge thing we count on," Teie said.

They are still waiting on approval from the city, but as of now, Oktoberfest will be on September 21 from around 3-8 p.m.

