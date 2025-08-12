Placer High sells pieces of historic gym floor after renovation

After decades of wear from basketball, volleyball, wrestling, and community events, Placer High School's iconic Earl Crabbe Gym is getting a major renovation, and fans will soon have a chance to take home a piece of history.

The school recently replaced its original hardwood floor, a project costing $242,000 and marking the final phase of the gym's renovation. To celebrate, the school will sell sections of the old floor on August 23 from 9 to 11 a.m. at the campus in Auburn. Prices will range from $50 to $100, with proceeds going directly back into the school's athletics program for transportation, uniforms, and equipment.

Athletic Director Mike Sabins said the updates honor the gym's legacy while making it game-ready for the future.

"We kept the same design from before with a few tweaks," Sabins said. "We tried to respect the building and keep it as original as possible."

The gym's Hillmen sideline lettering has been preserved, with one section repurposed inside the press box. The school also plans to mount the iconic center-court "P" to keep it on display.

The new floor features a fresh stain, making it slightly darker and more aged in appearance compared to the bright finish of many modern gym floors.

"It's going to be an awesome venue," Sabins said. "People are going to really like it."

Pieces of the historic floor will vary in size, from 15-by-15-inch squares to 3-foot sections. For Auburn locals, it's more than just old wood, it's a piece of decades of Hillmen history.