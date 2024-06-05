Placer County shuts down Hidden Falls amid extreme heat, fire danger

SACRAMENTO — High temperatures prompted Placer County officials to shut down parks and warn people about the heat.

Hidden Falls Regional Park is closed through Thursday due to excessive heat and high fire danger.

The move comes following a decision based on advisories from the National Weather Service and CalFire.

"If it's a high fire risk weather event, which generally comes with the winds and high temperatures. We take steps to close the park," Placer County Parks Supervisor Casey Lyons said.

Despite the hot and sunny weather, dozens of people were still seen on the hiking trails near the North Fork of the American River.

Several locals say they always stay prepared for the heat but hope visitors from out of town do the same.

"When it gets this hot out, it's not something like, 'Oh, we'll be fine.' No, it's something you definitely have to prepare for," Placer County resident Maddie Jones said.

The Auburn Police Department issued a warning to people recreating outside this week. They're urging everyone to be aware of the excessive heat, stay hydrated, stay indoors during the hottest parts of the day, and learn the signs of heat-related illness.