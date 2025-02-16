Placer County supervisor asks constituents if they want a DOGE-like citizen efficiency committee

PLACER COUNTY – A Placer County supervisor is asking her constituents if they would like to have a citizen-led committee similar to DOGE.

Supervisor Shanti Landon says it's only an idea for now.

"I think there is a lot of mistrust of our government even here at the local level," Landon said. "I think it's just filtered down."

Landon says she does not want to eliminate any of the county's 188,000 public employee positions. She is interested in crafting a DOGE-like citizen efficiency committee.

"Because everyone knows that word right now, right? So no one would question what is it she's trying to relay," Landon said. "I was focused on the government efficiency part."

"The people voted for major government reform," Elon Musk said.

Musk spoke from the Oval Office this week about his Department of Government Efficiency effort that includes shrinking the federal workforce by hundreds of thousands of employees.

"We're really just talking about adding common sense controls that should be present that haven't been present," Musk said.

The Department of Government Efficiency launched a website last week that includes an unconstitutionality index for the number of federal agency rules created.

It tracks each federal agency's number of words of regulations as a metric of inefficiency.

Landon wonders if something similar could work at the local level.

"Just looking at our level of regulations in Placer County and being able to say, 'Hey, are we being reasonable here,'" Landon said.

For now, Landon says she will be taking feedback from the community and will look at all options before presenting any proposals to the full board of supervisors.