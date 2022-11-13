Placer County deputy suspected of pulling up to service call drunk

CBS13 AM News Update 11/12/22 CBS13 AM News Update 11/12/22 02:43

PLACER COUNTY — A now-former Placer County deputy has been arrested after he allegedly pulled up to a call for service while under the influence of alcohol.

The Placer County Sheriff's Office says, Saturday morning, Deputy Allahno Hughes pulled up to call for service at an unspecified location. He was driving a marked Placer County Sheriff patrol car.

Deputies who were already at the scene reported that they suspected Hughes was under the influence and he was confronted.

A California Highway Patrol unit was then called to the scene and did a field sobriety test.

According to the sheriff's office, the test showed Hughes' blood-alcohol level was at 0.13 percent.

Hughes was arrested and then booked into South Placer Jail. The sheriff's office says Hughes was released from his probationary employment and is no longer working for their department.

An investigation is still underway to determine any contacts Hughes had with the public Saturday morning leading up to his arrest.