Several "No Kings" rally-goers near Auburn wounded after suspect fires BB gun, deputies say

A search is underway for a suspect after six people suffered "superficial wounds" after they were shot at a "No Kings" protest near Auburn on Saturday, authorities said.

The Placer County Sheriff's Office said the six people did not need medical treatment after they were wounded when someone fired a BB gun near Highway 49 and Bell Road.

The Placer County Democrats said it happened around 2 p.m. when witnesses reported a vehicle drove by, "discharging projectiles toward the crowd."

"All who seek a better, more caring, and more just world should reject all acts of violence against those who engage in peaceful protest and activism," said Nick Bennett, the chair of the Placer County Democratic Central Committee.

Deputies said there is no suspect or vehicle description at this time, and the investigation continues.

Several other "No Kings" rallies took place Saturday across the Sacramento region, including at the California State Capitol.