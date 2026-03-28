"No Kings" protest planned at California State Capitol in Sacramento

A protest tied to the national "No Kings" movement is expected to take place Saturday at the California State Capitol in Sacramento.

The event is one of several planned across the country connected to the movement, which began in 2025 and has since expanded to multiple cities and states. Organizers say the protests are aimed at pushing back against President Trump and his administration's policies.

Similar demonstrations have been held in Northern California in recent months, including rallies in Sacramento and Bay Area cities. Those events drew crowds protesting Mr. Trump and his administration's policies, according to organizers.

Thousands of people have marched in similar protests in Sacramento in the past, but it is not yet clear how many people are expected to attend Saturday's demonstration.

There has been no indication of any planned road closures or security advisories as of Friday, though law enforcement typically monitors demonstrations at the Capitol.

Similar large gatherings in the past have impacted traffic in the downtown area, particularly near N Street, L Street and other roadways in the vicinity of the Capitol. Drivers are advised to plan for potential detours and delays.

Similar events are also expected to occur the same day in other areas of Sacramento County, and in Placer, Nevada, Yuba, Sutter, Stanislaus, San Joaquin and El Dorado counties.

During previous rallies, Mr. Trump called the protests "a joke" and said people who were participating in them were "not representative of this country."

House Speaker Mike Johnson called the protests the "Hate America Rally."