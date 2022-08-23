Watch CBS News
Pilot lands plane on its belly at McClellan Airfield after losing power after take-off

By CBS13 Staff

/ CBS Sacramento

A pilot managed to land a small plane on its belly at McClellan Airfield after an apparent electrical problem happened in mid-air.

The incident happened Tuesday morning.

According to Metro Fire of Sacramento, the Aero P28 lost power shortly after taking off from McClellan.

The pilot managed to guide the plane back to the airfield and land without any gear.

No injuries were reported, authorities say, and neither were any fuel leaks.

Exactly what caused the electrical problems is unclear. 

The CBS13 Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSSacramento.com.

August 23, 2022

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

