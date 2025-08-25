California's Pickett Fire burning in Napa Valley prompts Yolo, Solano air quality alerts

The Pickett Fire burning in the Napa Valley during peak season for wine country tourism is prompting air quality alerts in surrounding communities as crews continue to fight the fire in rugged terrain.

Monday night in a community briefing, Cal Fire LNU reported that the fire is burning more than 6,800 acres and has not seen significant growth in the past 24 hours.

Containment sits at 15% as more than 2,000 crew members are assigned to the fire. No structures have burned so far.

The Napa County agriculture commissioner Tracy Cleveland said Monday they are still assessing any damage or impacts to their winegrowers in the region.

"We have some winds coming, we are in steep, rugged terrain and we have the potential for hot rolling material to roll out," said Dusty Martin, Cal Fire incident commander.

Cal Fire said the smoke will likely still be noticeable until there is full containment because there is so much dry vegetation burning.

"We've ordered an air resource advisor to the incident who arrived today and will be providing smoke impact reports and monitoring smoke across the various communities," said Alexander Giery, Cal Fire's fire behavior analyst on the incident.

Though the fire is not growing in size, a growing concern has been air quality impacts -- and not just for the Napa County community.

Monday, the Yolo-Solano Air Quality Management District put out an alert that local communities are seeing air quality impacts due to drifting smoke from the nearby fire.

Yolo-Solano Air Quality Management District

"We saw a high spike over the weekend in Guinda where it was unhealthy for all but that was just a very for a very short time," said Brielle Jamros with the Yolo-Solano Air Quality Management District.

The impacts Monday were considered to be moderate and expected to ease throughout the week.

Still, sensitive populations should pay attention.

"If you see your smell smoke, we just want you to take precautions. So stay inside and run an air purifier. If you have one limit your outdoor activities, smoke impacts can be very localized, and they can, conditions can change quickly," said Jamros. "Smoke can affect different populations differently. Some sensitive individuals, those with respiratory conditions, pregnant women, children, they can be more impacted from smoke."

CBS13's first alert weather team is also tracking the air impacts from the Pickett Fire's smoke.

"It's just drifting and kind of just hovering there into Yolo County. That and the heat combined makes air quality even worse," said Chief Meteorologist Nic Merianos.

Thankfully, fire conditions are not extreme with higher humidity helping crews and a marine layer expected to move in Tuesday.

The biggest challenge for crews has been navigating the steep terrain and preventing incredibly dry fuels from reigniting as they work to clear vegetation along the fire lines.

"The dry weather and the hot pattern we've been in recently, those surface fuels are just bone dry right now," said Merianos.

The Yolo-Solano air district does expect impacts to continue into Tuesday but their good news was that conditions already started to improve Monday night.

The air district is also still running its popular Fresh Air for All – Home Air Filtration Pilot Program, providing free air purifiers to local residents.

In the North Bay, hazy skies are also to be expected.

For the third time, an air quality advisory has been extended for the Bay Area Air District thanks to the Pickett Fire.

The advisory now goes through Wednesday, August 27th for Napa, Sonoma, and Solano counties.

Crews are working 24/7 to strengthen their lines and put a stop to the Pickett Fire. Local evacuation orders and warning remain in place. Napa County officials also declared a state of emergency.