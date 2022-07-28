Photos released of suspects who rode through Modesto mall on dirt bikes

MODESTO — Investigators have now released surveillance photos of the suspects who rode into the Vintage Faire Mall on dirt bikes.

The incident happened back on Tuesday evening.

Modesto police say they initially got reports about shots fired in the mall. Officers quickly got to the scene and found out that it wasn't gunshots that people heard, but dirt bikes being ridden through the mall.

MPD is asking for your help in identifying the two subjects pictured here. They were captured on security footage... Posted by Modesto Police Department on Thursday, July 28, 2022

At least two suspects were seen riding dirt bikes, making loud noises and causing a disturbance.

On Thursday, Modesto police released surveillance photos of the two suspects as they entered the mall.

Anyone who recognizes the suspects is urged to call the police department.