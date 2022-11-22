Photo released of vehicle possibly tied to deadly North Highlands hit-and-run

NORTH HIGHLANDS — Authorities are asking the public for help in locating a pickup truck believed to have been involved in a fatal hit-and-run in North Highlands.

The collision happened on the evening of Nov. 10 on College Oak Drive, just north of Winding Way.

The California Highway Patrol North Sacramento division said a man was riding a bicycle southbound on College Oak Drive when he was fatally struck by a vehicle that left the scene soon after.

CHP North Sacramento

The CHP released a photo of the suspect vehicle they say is an older model white Ford Ranger.

The victim has since been identified as Artem Krolenko, 35, of Sacramento.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of the vehicle is asked to contact the CHP North Sacramento.