Petroleum spills into Stockton canal, clean-up efforts underway

STOCKTON – A clean-up effort is underway after petroleum spilled into a canal near Stockton, officials said.

Petroleum is reported to be from an oil burned that holds up to 380 gallons, the U.S. Coast Guard said. It was first reported to have been released near the Smith Canal in Stockton on Friday.

Clean-up efforts are underway in Stockton after petroleum stilled into a canal on Friday. US Coast Guard

The Stockton Fire Department and California Fish and Wildlife deployed a sorbent boom to reduce impacts on the environment. Another layer of hard boom was then deployed on both sides of the spill to prevent it from entering the San Joaquin River.

The Patriot Environmental Services has been hired to contain and recover the petroleum.

The U.S. Coast Guard says no oiled wildlife has been seen at this point.