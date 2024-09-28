Watch CBS News
Local News

Petroleum spills into Stockton canal, clean-up efforts underway

By Brandon Downs

/ CBS Sacramento

CBS News Live
CBS News Sacramento Live

STOCKTON – A clean-up effort is underway after petroleum spilled into a canal near Stockton, officials said. 

Petroleum is reported to be from an oil burned that holds up to 380 gallons, the U.S. Coast Guard said. It was first reported to have been released near the Smith Canal in Stockton on Friday.

smith-canal-petroleum-dumped-2-ospr.jpg
Clean-up efforts are underway in Stockton after petroleum stilled into a canal on Friday. US Coast Guard

The Stockton Fire Department and California Fish and Wildlife deployed a sorbent boom to reduce impacts on the environment. Another layer of hard boom was then deployed on both sides of the spill to prevent it from entering the San Joaquin River. 

The Patriot Environmental Services has been hired to contain and recover the petroleum. 

The U.S. Coast Guard says no oiled wildlife has been seen at this point.

Brandon Downs

Brandon Downs is a digital content producer at CBS Sacramento.

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.