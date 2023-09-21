Peso Pluma officially cancels October concert in Tijuana amid reported cartel threats

Amid reports that death threats were being made against Mexican singer Peso Pluma, the artist has officially canceled an upcoming concert in Mexico.

Peso Pluma was scheduled to bring his "Doble P" tour to Tijuana on Oct. 14.

However, on Wednesday, his management announced that the concert had been canceled.

"Our goal is to protect the fans and team. For the safety of all involved, we are canceling our show in Tijuana," Peso Pluma's management said in a statement posted to social media.

Peso Pluma ha cancelado su show en Tijuana.



RT MASIVO! pic.twitter.com/vbVYtfoUkJ — Peso Pluma (@PesoPlumaData) September 20, 2023

Notably, the post didn't direction address the threats – which included banners with big red lettering that popped up in several parts of Tijuana last week. The banners warned the singer against performing, "Because it will be your last presentation," the wording said in Spanish.

Peso Pluma was one of the hottest artists this summer, with his album "Génesis" hitting the top of the charts.

His tour already swung by Sacramento at the Golden 1 Center back in July.

Pluma's next concert after his now-canceled Tijuana show is scheduled for Sept. 30 in Chula Vista.