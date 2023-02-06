Watch CBS News
Person pulled from house fire in Carmichael

By CBS13 Staff

CARMICHAEL – One person was rescued by firefighters after a fire at a Carmichael home Monday morning.

The scene was along Claremont Drive.

Metro Fire crews responded to the scene and confirmed that firefighters pulled one victim from the structure. The person was said to be in stable condition. 

Firefighters say working smoke detectors alerted the family about the fire.

Exactly what started the fire is unclear. 

CBS13 Staff
The CBS13 Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSSacramento.com.

First published on February 6, 2023 / 7:32 AM

