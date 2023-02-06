Person pulled from house fire in Carmichael

Person rescued from house fire in Carmichael

Person rescued from house fire in Carmichael

Person rescued from house fire in Carmichael

CARMICHAEL – One person was rescued by firefighters after a fire at a Carmichael home Monday morning.

The scene was along Claremont Drive.

Metro Fire is working a house fire in Carmichael. 1 victim was pulled from the structure, crews are continuing to attack the fire and search the house… pic.twitter.com/G69G6bzCbJ — Metro Fire of Sacramento (@metrofirepio) February 6, 2023

Metro Fire crews responded to the scene and confirmed that firefighters pulled one victim from the structure. The person was said to be in stable condition.

Firefighters say working smoke detectors alerted the family about the fire.

Exactly what started the fire is unclear.