Person pulled from house fire in Carmichael
CARMICHAEL – One person was rescued by firefighters after a fire at a Carmichael home Monday morning.
The scene was along Claremont Drive.
Metro Fire crews responded to the scene and confirmed that firefighters pulled one victim from the structure. The person was said to be in stable condition.
Firefighters say working smoke detectors alerted the family about the fire.
Exactly what started the fire is unclear.
Thanks for reading CBS NEWS.
Create your free account or log in
for more features.
for more features.