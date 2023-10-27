Watch CBS News
Person in critical condition after crash into canal near Sacramento

By Cecilio Padilla

Vehicle goes into water off Sacramento County road
Vehicle goes into water off Sacramento County road 01:13

SACRAMENTO COUNTY – A person is in critical condition after crashing into a water-logged canal near Sacramento Friday morning.

The crash happened just after 7 a.m. near Elverta Road and northbound Highway 99.

elverta-rd-crash.jpg
Scene of the crash.

Exactly what led up to the crash is unclear, but the vehicle ended up in a canal and inundated in water.

Sacramento Fire crews responded to the scene and were able to get the person out of the vehicle. That person has been taken to the hospital in critical condition.

No other details about the crash have been released.

Cecilio Padilla

Cecilio Padilla is a Web Producer for CBSSacramento.com and has been covering news in the Sacramento area for nearly a decade.

First published on October 27, 2023 / 7:52 AM

