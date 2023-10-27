Person in critical condition after crash into canal near Sacramento

Vehicle goes into water off Sacramento County road

SACRAMENTO COUNTY – A person is in critical condition after crashing into a water-logged canal near Sacramento Friday morning.

The crash happened just after 7 a.m. near Elverta Road and northbound Highway 99.

Scene of the crash.

Exactly what led up to the crash is unclear, but the vehicle ended up in a canal and inundated in water.

Sacramento Fire crews responded to the scene and were able to get the person out of the vehicle. That person has been taken to the hospital in critical condition.

No other details about the crash have been released.