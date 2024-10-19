Person hospitalized after drive-by shooting near Stockton

SAN JOAQUIN COUNTY — A person has been taken to the hospital after a reported drive-by shooting near Stockton Saturday night, deputies say.

The San Joaquin County Sheriff's Office says, around 8:40 p.m., deputies started getting reports about a possible drive-by shooting near Myran Avenue and Kenyon Street.

At the scene, deputies found a person inside a residence who had been shot twice.

That person was taken to the hospital in stable condition.

No suspect details have been released at this point in the case.

Due to the investigation, road closures are in effect near the intersection of Myran Avenue and Kenyon Street. It's unclear how long those closures will be in effect.