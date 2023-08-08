Watch CBS News
Person found shot dead near Sacramento International Airport

SACRAMENTO — An investigation is underway after a person was found dead by a gunshot near Sacramento International Airport, authorities said Monday night.

The scene was along Bayou Way near Power Line Road, near SMF but on the other side of Interstate 5.

According to the Sacramento County Sheriff's Office, the death was being investigated as suspicious, and homicide detectives were called to the scene.

No further details were available at this time.

