Penryn affordable housing project put on pause after heated Placer County meeting

A proposal to build a 240-unit affordable housing development in Penryn is facing new challenges after the Placer County Planning Commission declined to approve all the waivers and concessions needed for the project to move forward.

The decision came after a packed, all-day meeting that drew residents, community groups, and developers to weigh in on the future of the small Placer County community of just over a thousand people.

The project, submitted by U.S. Properties Fund, would bring multi-family affordable housing to an area that's seen limited development in recent years. But it's also sparked months of local opposition from residents concerned about the project's size and potential impact on the rural community.

"There's an absolute need, and we're way behind the curve on meeting that need," said Penryn resident Vic Massenkoff. "But there are ways to creatively meet that need without sacrificing public safety."

Opponents say their fight isn't against affordable housing itself, but against what they see as an oversized project that could overwhelm local infrastructure.

"Penryn comes together not to oppose affordable housing, but to promote Penryn," said Brian Myers, chairman of the group Placer Citizens for Neighborhood Rights. "This isn't about affordable housing. Everybody needs housing. This is about the huge density that would overwhelm our community."

Developers say they're still evaluating what's next after the Planning Commission's decision.

"It's a new thing for everybody, new rules being implemented for the first time in a community that's never seen it before," said Milo Terzich, Vice President of Development with U.S. Properties Fund. "It's a long way of saying I'm not sure what the results of the vote were."

According to county officials, anyone who spoke or submitted comments during the hearing has 10 days to file an appeal.

For now, the proposed development remains on hold, leaving the future of the project and the debate surrounding it uncertain.