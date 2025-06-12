Pedestrian in critical condition after being hit by car on Sacramento's Business 80 near Arden Way

SACRAMENTO — A pedestrian is in critical condition after being hit by a vehicle on Sacramento's Business 80 freeway, officials said Thursday.

It happened a little before 2 p.m. on the westbound side of Business 80, near Arden Way.

Sacramento Fire said it had crews respond to the scene to assist California Highway Patrol, which is leading the investigation.

The pedestrian was taken to an area hospital. It was not yet known why the person was on the freeway.

Caltrans traffic cameras along Business 80 show traffic moving slowly just before 4 p.m.

