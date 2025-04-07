Patterson traffic stop body cam footage released, driver faces multiple charges

PATTERSON — The Stanislaus County Sheriff's Office released body camera footage that shows an April traffic stop initiated by a Patterson Police Services deputy.

The video shows the driver, Joshua Rhodes, stopped after the deputy reports that Rhodes ran a red light at Sperry Avenue.

According to Patterson Police Services, the deputy activated his lights and siren but Rhodes did not immediately pull over; after making a U-turn, he stopped on C Street.

The body camera footage begins as the deputy parks behind Rhodes' car. The deputy asked Rhodes for his license, registration, and proof of insurance.

"I can't understand you," the deputy said.

"Dude, I live right here. You can look up registration on your computer," Rhodes said.

The deputy then asks Rhodes if he still lives at his current address.

From their first interaction, Rhodes told CBS13 he felt like they were "not on the same page" and admitted he was agitated because he wanted the deputy to give him the citation so he could go home.

"I at least wanted somebody else here to just escalate the situation if anything happened like what happened, you know," Rhodes said.

The body camera footage escalates as Rhodes opted to call 911 because, he told CBS13, he felt unsafe.

At this point, the deputy asked Rhodes to get out of the vehicle, and he did not. The traffic stop then becomes physical as the deputy attempts to open the vehicle door and, at one point, reaches through the open window to get Rhodes out of the car.

Patterson Police Services said in a statement:

"At this time, a thorough investigation is underway, including a review of body-worn camera footage from the deputies involved. As we navigate through this process, we ask for the public's patience and understanding, as we work diligently to address concerns and protect the rights of all individuals involved. We also want to inform the public that a criminal investigation is being conducted into the actions of the driver and passenger involved in this incident. The Stanislaus County District Attorney's Office has officially charged them, and we ask that you respect their right to due process."

CBS13 shared the body camera footage with Ed Obayashi, a deputy sheriff in Modoc County and a policy adviser, who said that based on the video, the deputy had acted within the law.

"This driver was belligerent, he was defiant, extremely uncooperative. That would set off the alarm bells of any officer in that situation," he said.

Obayashi went on to explain that, legally, as upheld by the U.S. Supreme Court, if a law enforcement officer gives a command, like getting out of the car, it is breaking the law to stay in the vehicle.

"That it is an absolute legal requirement to exit the vehicle upon an order or request by an officer. That is well well-established law by the U.S. Supreme Court going back decades. It's not even an option if an officer asks you to step outside the vehicle. No reason needs to be given. You need to step out of the vehicle," Obayashi said.

When asked, Rhodes told CBS13 that he would not do anything differently in the situation and that he felt unsafe by the deputy's actions. The deputy tased Rhodes, and he was transported to the hospital for treatment.

Also released with the traffic stop body camera footage was footage taken at the hospital after Rhodes was treated. The footage was of him being taken into custody.

In that video, he is heard challenging the deputy to a fight. I asked him about that clip of video.

"I was just messing around like, 'You know what? How would you feel we engaged in mutual combat,' and that's about it. I was just talking mess at that point. I'm already going to jail. I might as well get what I got on my skin off what I feel on my chest. I might as well really express myself," Rhodes said.

Rhodes is charged with resisting arrest by force, delaying and obstructing a peace officer, and battery on a peace officer. Rhodes' girlfriend, who was in the passenger seat and filmed part of the traffic stop, is charged with delaying or obstructing a peace officer.

The incident is under internal review, according to the Patterson Police Services statement.