Several members of Los Angeles street gang arrested on federal charges alleging murder, drug trafficking

Twelve members and associates of one of Los Angeles' largest street gangs,18th Street, have been arrested on federal charges alleging murder and drug trafficking, the U.S. Department of Justice says.

First Assistant U.S. Attorney Bill Essayli announced the arrests on Thursday morning, saying the FBI and other agencies served multiple search warrants and arrested 12 members.

Essayli said seven federal grand jury indictments have been returned against some of the members, with charges including racketeering and murder for the killing of a drug trafficker.

The indictment alleges that members of the gang used MacArthur Park as an open-air marketplace for drug trafficking. It claims that the gang operated within tents to conceal their activity. It also alleges that the gang controlled a portion of the drug trafficking taking place in the Skid Row area of downtown.

"Gang criminals and drug peddlers have been exploiting the MacArthur Park community for far too long," said Anthony Chrysanthis, Special Agent in Charge of the Drug Enforcement Administration Los Angeles Field Division. "18th Street has been moving product in MacArthur Park at will. The collaborative work poured into this multi-agency operation is a testament to our resolve to turn the tide. We want to return MacArthur Park back to the community."

The DOJ claims that Keiko Marie Gonzalez, 59, second in command and street boss of the gang, ordered the murder of a drug trafficker who failed to pay the gang's extortionate taxes. The indictment also alleges that Gonzalez directed other violent acts and criminal activities.

George Carillo, 60, and Carlos Beltran, 48, are charged with one count of murder in aid of racketeering for their roles in that murder.

Edward Escalante, 49, Edward Alvarenga, 27, Felipe De Los Angeles, 51, and Gonzalez are also charged with one count of conspiracy to interfere with commerce by extortion (Hobbs Act), the DOJ said. Escalante is charged with three counts of attempted Hobbs Act extortion and one count of knowingly and intentionally distributing nearly two pounds of methamphetamine.

During their investigation, officials seized more than 175 pounds of methamphetamine and fentanyl. On Thursday, officials seized about $80,000 in cash, 10 pounds of fentanyl, five pounds of methamphetamine, and six firearms.

The DOJ said law enforcement officials are still looking for six fugitives relating to the case. They believe one person may be in Mexico and another in Guatemala.

Officials said the gang is affiliated with the Mexican Mafia and operates in neighborhoods across Los Angeles, Mexico and parts of Central and South America.