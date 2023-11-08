Patrick Dempsey named "Sexiest Man Alive" by People magazine: "I'm glad it's happening at this point in my life"

Patrick Dempsey has been named this year's "Sexiest Man Alive" by People magazine.

The selection was announced during "Jimmy Kimmel Live!" on Tuesday night as Kimmel introduced the "Grey's Anatomy" star on the show. Dempsey took the crown from "Captain America" actor Chris Evans after beating finalists Pedro Pascal, Timothée Chalamet, Usher, Jamie Foxx, Jason Kelce and Lenny Kravitz.

"I'm glad it's happening at this point in my life," Dempsey told People. "It's nice to have the recognition, and certainly my ego takes a little bump, but it gives me the platform to use it for something positive."

Patrick Dempsey attends a photocall for the movie "Ferrari" at the 80th Venice International Film Festival on August 31, 2023 in Venice, Italy. Eli_Villa / Getty Images

The 57-year-old actor and race car driver has been considered among the world's most handsome men, in part because of his run as Dr. Derek "McDreamy" Shepherd on the hit medical drama show. But when he heard the news about the honor, he joked with the magazine that he had "always been the bridesmaid!"

"I'd completely forgotten about it and never even contemplated being in this position. So my ego is good."

Dempsey said he can also count on his family to keep him humble. When he told them about the honor, he said they "laughed, quite hard."

"They were like, 'No, seriously. Who is it?' And I'm like, 'No, it's me,'" he told Kimmel. "Reality came crashing in."

The People issue with Dempsey's cover story will hit newsstands on Friday.