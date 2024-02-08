Parolee arrested after man, 45, shot and killed in Sacramento County

SACRAMENTO COUNTY - A man is dead after he was shot at least one time in the Florin area of Sacramento County on Wednesday, the Sacramento County Sheriff's Office said.

Deputies received a report of a shooting on the 7300 block of Del Prado Court, near Sandylee Way, around 12:30 p.m.

Scene of the investigation on Wednesday. CBS13

When they arrived, they said they found a man lying on the street suffering from at least one gunshot wound. The man died at the scene, deputies said.

Investigators believe the victim had got into a fight outside a home with the shooting suspect. Exactly what started the fight has not been detailed by detectives, but the suspect has been identified as 45-year-old Reinaldo Rivera.

Rivera was arrested later in the day. The sheriff's office noted that River was already on parole for sex crimes against a minor.

Anyone with information or surveillance video is asked to contact the Sacramento County Sheriff's Office.