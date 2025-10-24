Parents demand action after Roseville teacher allegedly injured by elementary student

A Roseville elementary school teacher is recovering after she was allegedly injured by a student last week, and parents in the community are demanding action.

The incident happened at Diamond Creek Elementary School. In a message sent to families last week, Principal Lisa Phillips said that "on Tuesday morning, a student pushed a teacher, causing them to fall and require medical attention."

CBS13 has identified the teacher as Rachel Morse, a third-grade educator with more than 10 years of experience. Her family says she suffered a concussion and has been on medical leave since the incident.

Phillips told families that the student involved is facing disciplinary action, but did not share specifics, writing, "While we cannot discuss consequences for the student involved, please know that we take any incident of physical aggression seriously, and the district is taking disciplinary action consistent with our policies and Education Code."

"We hear and understand the concerns shared by families and staff, and we are working together to ensure every classroom is a safe, positive, and supportive place for students to learn and grow," the Roseville City School District said in a separate statement.

But for many parents, those assurances aren't enough.

"It's traumatizing," said Sarah Dewing, whose daughter attends Diamond Creek Elementary. "My daughter's class actually heard the teacher screaming. Their teacher ran out to help her. It's really sad our teachers are becoming punching bags."

Dewing and fellow parent Stacie Strickland say the incident points to a larger problem, a lack of resources for both teachers and students.

"These teachers need support, and these children who are constantly getting in trouble need something," Strickland said. "They need someone on campus every day who is trained to handle kids like this."

Strickland also shared a message of encouragement for Morse, saying, "We support you, and we hope the district sees how much this community has come out for you."

In a statement to CBS13, Morse said she is "overwhelmed by all the people who have shown up and been my voice for change."

Parents say they hope this incident leads to real change in how schools handle student behavior and teacher safety, not just another incident that's soon forgotten.