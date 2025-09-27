Problems at The Palms in Arden continue with residents claiming they are being renovicted

Problems at the Palms Apartments on Marconi Avenue in Arden-Arcade are continuing this weekend after a man was shot there Friday night. It comes after a rally this week for changes at the same property.

There are boards on almost every window, padlocks on the doors and dilapidated roofs on the complex, but six multi-generational families still call the complex home.

"The tenants have lived through atrocious slumlord conditions for years and years and years," said organizer for the Sacramento Valley Tenants Union Christina Sanchez Juarez.

The Sacramento Valley Tenants Union said the landlord is trying to "renovict" the residents or force them to leave since the renovations on the run-down apartments will take more than 30 days to complete.

"In some cases, some of them are very, very afraid of how they are going to end up living in their cars, living on the streets," said Sanchez Juarez.

The Palms has some troubled history, most recently on Friday night when the Sacramento County Sheriff's Office said one man was shot in the stomach and rushed to the hospital. The suspect is still on the loose.

In January 2024, a fire devastated the complex and sent two people to the hospital with extensive damage to 20 of the units.

Several of the units are now in good enough condition to be livable, but more work is needed.

The Sacramento Valley Tenants Union rallied this week in front of Sacramento County Supervisor Rich Desmond's office, demanding he find solutions for the residents they say are being renovicted.

"A lot of tenants are saying we don't have a choice we want to stay and plant roots in this community," said Sanchez Juarez.

The seniors, disabled and low-income families who live at the Palms say they would rather stay living in these conditions than on the streets.

CBS13 reached out to The Palms and Supervisor Desmond's office for comment, but it is still waiting to hear back.