Fire at Sacramento apartment complex sends 2 to hospital

Fire in Arden Arcade send 2 people to the hospital

Fire in Arden Arcade send 2 people to the hospital

Fire in Arden Arcade send 2 people to the hospital

ARDEN-ARCADE - Two people were transported to the hospital after a fire broke out at an apartment complex in Arden-Arcade on Saturday evening.

The fire broke out at an apartment complex on the 2400 block of Marconi Avenue around 8:15 p.m. Crews found heavy fire in three units on the first floor.

Firefighters said 20 were damaged, including three with heavy damage. They said some were boarded up and occupied.

Crews were dispatched this evening at 8:13pm for an apartment fire in Arden Arcade. Crews arrived to heavy fire and in 3 units on the 1st floor, lapping up to the 2nd floor. An aggressive fire attack, search and evacuations were conducted by crews from Metro Fire and Sacramento… pic.twitter.com/6GmtiMBSmy — Metro Fire of Sacramento (@metrofirepio) January 21, 2024

One person suffered smoke inhalation and another fell down the stairs trying to escape the fire. Both were taken to the hospital for treatment.

Crews said the boarded-up units created a challenge in knocking down the fire. They had to force their way into some units to make sure those who were inside were evacuated.

What sparked the fire is under investigation.