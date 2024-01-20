Watch CBS News
Local News

Fire at Sacramento apartment complex sends 2 to hospital

By Brandon Downs

/ CBS Sacramento

Fire in Arden Arcade send 2 people to the hospital
Fire in Arden Arcade send 2 people to the hospital 00:24

ARDEN-ARCADE - Two people were transported to the hospital after a fire broke out at an apartment complex in Arden-Arcade on Saturday evening.

The fire broke out at an apartment complex on the 2400 block of Marconi Avenue around 8:15 p.m. Crews found heavy fire in three units on the first floor.

Firefighters said 20 were damaged, including three with heavy damage. They said some were boarded up and occupied.

One person suffered smoke inhalation and another fell down the stairs trying to escape the fire. Both were taken to the hospital for treatment.

Crews said the boarded-up units created a challenge in knocking down the fire. They had to force their way into some units to make sure those who were inside were evacuated.

What sparked the fire is under investigation.

Brandon Downs

Brandon comes to CBS13 from Action News Now (KHSL/KNVN) in Chico where he spent two years as the Digital Content Manager.

First published on January 20, 2024 / 9:59 PM PST

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.