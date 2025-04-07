Watch CBS News
Local News

Skier dies at Palisades Tahoe after suffering head injury

By
Cecilio Padilla
Digital Producer, CBS Sacramento
Cecilio Padilla is a digital producer for CBS Sacramento and a Sacramento-area native who has been covering Northern California for more than a decade.
Read Full Bio
Cecilio Padilla

/ CBS Sacramento

CBS News Live
CBS News Sacramento Live

PLACER COUNTY – A skier died after suffering a head injury at Palisades Tahoe over the weekend, resort officials say.

The incident happened around 3:45 p.m. Saturday on the terrain accessed from the KT-22 chairlift, according to Palisades Tahoe. Ski patrol units responded immediately and started medical care.

The skier died from their injuries, officials say.

According to the Placer County Sheriff's Office, the skier has been identified as 26-year-old San Francisco resident Ellery Dolan Curtis. 

No details have been released on what led up to Curtis' head injury. 

Cecilio Padilla

Cecilio Padilla is a digital producer for CBS Sacramento and a Sacramento-area native who has been covering Northern California for more than a decade.

© 2025 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.