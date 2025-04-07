Skier dies at Palisades Tahoe after suffering head injury

PLACER COUNTY – A skier died after suffering a head injury at Palisades Tahoe over the weekend, resort officials say.

The incident happened around 3:45 p.m. Saturday on the terrain accessed from the KT-22 chairlift, according to Palisades Tahoe. Ski patrol units responded immediately and started medical care.

The skier died from their injuries, officials say.

According to the Placer County Sheriff's Office, the skier has been identified as 26-year-old San Francisco resident Ellery Dolan Curtis.

No details have been released on what led up to Curtis' head injury.