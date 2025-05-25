Palisades Tahoe finishes spring ski season with sunshine over Memorial Day weekend

PALISADES – Palisades at Tahoe was busy this Memorial Day weekend as it's down to its final hours of people hitting the slopes.

There was still snow on the ground, but greenery, fishing, camping, hiking and water activities were also in full swing.

"There's actually quite a bit of snow up on the top," said Danny Day, who skied on Sunday. "You can go skiing in the morning until 1 or 2, and then you can go to the beach and Tahoe."

It was really the best of both worlds for people at the closing weekend at Palisades.

"I actually didn't ski today," said Gavin Oura, who was out at Palisades Sunday evening. "I am in transition into summer mode, so I am getting the bikes out and the toys ready for summer."

The sun is shining, and the slopes may be a bit slushy, but that's not stopping snowboarders and skiers from hitting them one more time this season on Memorial Day.

"Tomorrow I am going to go all day slopes," said Rich Busch, who owns Truckee Brew Biscuits, one of the dozens of vendors who popped up a tent at Palisades for the Made in Tahoe festival this weekend.

The festival is a spring tradition that brings the community together as Tahoe transitions from one season to the next.

"It wasn't the best winter we've ever had, but it was definitely busy." Said Max Kesterson, who works at Fireside Pizza Company.

Palisades will have its final day on the slopes on Memorial Day, Monday, from 8 a.m. until 2 p.m.

"Definitely will be back out tomorrow," said Oura. "It's always the last hurrah of the season. bit of a party all over the mountain."