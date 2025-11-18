Overturned tanker shuts down westbound I-205 west of Tracy near Alameda County line

Westbound Interstate 205 through Tracy was shut down Tuesday afternoon after an oil tanker overturned on the freeway, triggering a large hazardous materials response and major traffic delays, officials said.

The Tracy Police Department said the crash forced the full closure of westbound lanes, just west of Tracy near the San Joaquin-Alameda county line. The California Highway Patrol's Tracy office and the South San Joaquin County Fire Authority are on scene.

Tracy Firefighters

Fire officials said crews were actively working a "large-scale hazardous materials incident," and warned drivers to expect heavy traffic and extended closures in the area.

Authorities are urging drivers to avoid the stretch of westbound I-205 and use alternate routes until the scene is cleared. Traffic was being diverted on Mountain House Parkway.

No timeline has been given for when the freeway might reopen. It was unclear whether any injuries had occurred.

This is a developing story and will be updated as new details come in.