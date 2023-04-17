Man found dead in Orangevale neighborhood; homicide investigation underway
ORANGEVALE – A homicide investigation is underway after a man was found dead in an Orangevale neighborhood on Monday.
The scene is along the 5900 block of Dahboy Way.
According to the Sacramento County Sheriff's Office, deputies found a man dead in the area around 9 a.m. No other details about the man have been released.
Deputies remain at the scene investigating.
