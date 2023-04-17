Watch CBS News
Man found dead in Orangevale neighborhood; homicide investigation underway

ORANGEVALE – A homicide investigation is underway after a man was found dead in an Orangevale neighborhood on Monday.

The scene is along the 5900 block of Dahboy Way.

According to the Sacramento County Sheriff's Office, deputies found a man dead in the area around 9 a.m. No other details about the man have been released.

Deputies remain at the scene investigating. 

First published on April 17, 2023 / 11:17 AM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

