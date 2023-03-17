Watch CBS News
Large tree falls onto Orangevale apartment building, displacing 2 families

By CBS13 Staff

/ CBS Sacramento

ORANGEVALE – First responders say no one was hurt after a tree fell onto an apartment building in Orangevale on Thursday.

The incident happened at a complex along the 9200 block of Madison Avenue.

Metro Fire of Sacramento crews responded to the scene and found that a large tree had fallen and damaged at least two units.

No injuries were reported, but two families are now without a place to live. The Red Cross is helping the families, Metro Fire says.

Exactly what caused the tree to fall is unclear.  

First published on March 16, 2023 / 9:12 PM

