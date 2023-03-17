Large tree falls onto Orangevale apartment building, displacing 2 families
ORANGEVALE – First responders say no one was hurt after a tree fell onto an apartment building in Orangevale on Thursday.
The incident happened at a complex along the 9200 block of Madison Avenue.
Metro Fire of Sacramento crews responded to the scene and found that a large tree had fallen and damaged at least two units.
No injuries were reported, but two families are now without a place to live. The Red Cross is helping the families, Metro Fire says.
Exactly what caused the tree to fall is unclear.
