Stolen car smashes into Orangevale gun store; 25 firearms taken, sheriff says

ORANGEVALE – Dozens of guns have been stolen after a smash and grab at a Sacramento County gun store early Tuesday morning, authorities say.

According to the Sacramento County Sheriff's Office, they were alerted around 3:45 a.m. about a burglary at the gun store on Greenback Lane, near Walnut Avenue. The owner reported seeing someone running around inside the store from a live video feed.

The owner also reported seeing that the front window had been broken out.

Once at the scene, deputies discovered that someone had actually backed a stolen SUV into the storefront – allowing them to get inside. At least 25 guns were stolen, the sheriff's office says.

Scene of the break-in Tuesday morning. Sacramento County Sheriff's Office

Deputies believe the SUV was stolen earlier in the night from Fair Oaks. The suspect (and/or suspects, as it's unclear if there were more than one) left in a different vehicle before deputies showed up, the sheriff's office says.

Crime scene investigators and other detectives have started interviewing possible witnesses and are gathering evidence.

No description of the suspect or their getaway vehicle has been released.

Early Monday morning, a gun store in Placer County was also burglarized by a suspect who managed to tunnel into the business. Upwards of 50 guns were stolen in that incident.

However, detectives have not stated if the Placer and Sacramento county burglaries are related.