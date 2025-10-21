Flames engulf Orangevale home's garage, video shows
An early morning house fire in Orangevale displaced a family of five Tuesday, authorities say.
Metro Fire of Sacramento crews responded to the scene along Shoshone Way just after 12:30 a.m., finding flames shooting from the garage of a home.
The flames had also spread into the main living area as well as the attic.
Firefighters say everyone who was inside, a family of three adults and two children, evacuated from the home safely after they were woken up by a smoke alarm.
No injuries were reported, Metro Fire says.
Exactly what started the fire is under investigation.