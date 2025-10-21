Flames engulf Orangevale home's garage, video shows

An early morning house fire in Orangevale displaced a family of five Tuesday, authorities say.

Metro Fire of Sacramento crews responded to the scene along Shoshone Way just after 12:30 a.m., finding flames shooting from the garage of a home.

The flames had also spread into the main living area as well as the attic.

Scene of the fire as crews arrived on scene. Metro Fire of Sacramento

Firefighters say everyone who was inside, a family of three adults and two children, evacuated from the home safely after they were woken up by a smoke alarm.

No injuries were reported, Metro Fire says.

Exactly what started the fire is under investigation.