Opposition grows to proposed mega-industrial park along Phillips Road in Roseville

ROSEVILLE - There's a building backlash in Roseville over a proposed mega-industrial park on Phillips Road.

Some people in the community are upset because they don't think it belongs in a residential neighborhood, especially near schools. The project includes a trucking center and warehouse that's slated to be more than 2 million square feet. Many homeowners are concerned and worry about things like pollution and noise from the trucks.

"My biggest concern is the fumes from the diesel trucks. So, some of the reporting that the city disclosed shows that it could lead to a higher cancer risk. They had a whole bunch of pulmonary diseases I'd never even heard of," said Jeremy Sookhoo, who opposes the proposed project.

At a meeting, an environmental impact report was presented that listed some of the potential problems with the project, such as air quality, greenhouse gas emissions, noise, and hazardous materials. The report was presented to people who live in the Winding Creek community, which is next to the proposed site.

"There will be a ground swell. I believe there will be. Because the information is getting out and there's way more people affected than the people that are just in the neighborhood next door. The streets and the boulevards that are going to be utilized by all these trucks are all lined by houses," said Daniel Chad, who is concerned about the proposed project.

City officials say the project would require the undeveloped grazing land to be re-zoned, which many homeowners took issue with. Some people at the meeting expressed frustration because they feel like they haven't been given enough information.

No decisions were made, and no specific questions about the project were answered. The city council still needs to vote on the project, but if it's approved, construction could start in the fall and finish next year.