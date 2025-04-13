Operations of Rocklin board game business at standstill amid Trump tariffs

ROCKLIN – President Trump's tariffs on China are leaving a Rocklin small businessman wondering if he'll have any business left.

Price Johnson runs a gaming business and all the games are made in China. Now he says his business may be game over.

"Our operations are halted, our U.S. sales are at a complete standstill," Johnson said.

The Rocklin businessman is the chief operating officer for the board game company Cephalofair that is now getting crushed by U.S. tariffs on China.

"We can not bring our product in, we cannot make it retail viable," Johnson said. "The pricing just explodes when you now charge us more to bring our product into the country than we pay to produce it."

Mr. Trump's ever-changing tariff policy on China imports is at 145% right now, a cost that cripples Johnson's ability to sell to U.S. customers.

He is now leaving $1 million of products in China warehouses.

"We're coming to a screeching halt," Johnson said.

Johnson shared a video showing the size and scale of his game company's production. Hundreds of thousands of units are sold to big box retail stores around the country.

Johnson said there is no manufacturing option for his games in the U.S.

"It's not pushing us domestic because her don't have those options," he said. "We would have made that change years ago. It's causing devastating harm to our business right now."

Johnson warns that his game company is not alone and that toys and games held in China could make for empty store shelves this Christmas.