One person injured in Newcastle mobile home park fire
A fire broke out in a Newcastle mobile home park yesterday.
According to the Newcastle Fire Protection District, on Tuesday around 3:20 a.m. a fire broke out at a unit in a mobile home park. One victim who sustained minor injuries was located and transported by ambulance to a local hospital.
Firefighters were able to contain the fire. The cause of the fire has not been released.
