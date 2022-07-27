Watch CBS News
One person injured in Newcastle mobile home park fire

A fire broke out in a Newcastle mobile home park yesterday.

According to the Newcastle Fire Protection District, on Tuesday around 3:20 a.m. a fire broke out at a unit in a mobile home park. One victim who sustained minor injuries was located and transported by ambulance to a local hospital.

Firefighters were able to contain the fire. The cause of the fire has not been released.

July 27, 2022

