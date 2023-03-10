Fullerton newborn infant found in gas station trash: Woman arrested

Newborn baby found in gas station bathroom in Fullerton Newborn baby found in gas station bathroom in Fullerton 02:29

Police announced the arrest of a Fullerton woman hours after a newborn baby boy was found in a bag within a trash can at a gas station on Thursday. The child was hospitalized in critical condition.

The one-hour-old child was reportedly found inside of a gas station trash can in Fullerton on Thursday, prompting authorities to search for the baby's birth mother.

According to Metro Cities Fire Authority, crews were called to the Chevron gas station located in the 900 block of Orangethorpe Avenue at around 3:30 p.m. after a baby boy was found inside of a trashcan in the bathroom.

The infant, located by an employee of the gas station, was inside of a bag that had been placed in the trashcan.

Firefighters took the baby to a nearby children's hospital in the City of Orange. The newborn was listed in critical but stable condition.

It was unclear if the child's mother had given birth at the gas station.

Fullerton police detectives served a search warrant at about 1:45 a.m. Friday in the 400 block of West Orangethorpe Avenue.

Fullerton resident Venissa Maldonado, 25, was arrested for attempted murder and felony child abuse.

"I think that would be a tragic event for anybody who was put in that situation," said Fullerton Police Sergeant Ryan O'Neil, who also noted that parents have 72 hours to safely surrender their child after its birth.

For more information on the Safely Surrendered Baby Program, including the laws and process involved, visit the California State Government Department of Social Services website.