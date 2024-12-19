Old Sacramento's New Year's Eve celebration to return with light show

New Year's Eve tradition set to return to Old Sacramento

New Year's Eve tradition set to return to Old Sacramento

New Year's Eve tradition set to return to Old Sacramento

SACRAMENTO – The City of Sacramento is bringing back a family favorite tradition that hasn't happened in years this New Year's Eve.

The city is once again sponsoring a New Year's Eve party in Old Sacramento, calling it the Countdown on the Cobblestones, a nod to the historic streets.

"The atmosphere is real nice and it's friendly and it's just a lot of fun," said Ben Modlin.

For years, fireworks and a New Year's Eve street party had been an Old Sacramento tradition. But the midnight countdown was canceled in 2016 and all celebrations ended during the pandemic.

The city says due to economic and logistical challenges, they were never brought back.

But the return of the event this year will feature live music and entertainment between 4 p.m. and 10 p.m. with a 2025 countdown happening at 9 p.m. in front of the holiday tree.

"I'm excited there's going to be some investment in Old Sacramento. Old Sacramento has been a little bit neglected recently," said Shira Lane.

Old-town merchants hope having a celebratory crowd will be good for business.

"We have a lot of people that will come into our store and they'll say 'Oh this is so great I didn't know you were here,'" said Maggie Bake, owner of Threadeco.

But the big question everyone wants to know is if there be fireworks.

The city says the festivities will include a light show and what they're calling pyrotechnics.

People are excited that there will be a festive outdoor spot to gather with acquaintances, old and new.

"It's something that we definitely need. You get out and interact with people and have fun on New Year's, just like the way it used to be," Modlin said.

The celebration will be hosted by Sacramento's Poet Laureate, and will also feature a selfie booth and a spot for people to write down their New Year's resolutions.