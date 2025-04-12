Watch CBS News
Woman, man shot near K Street tunnel in Old Sacramento

By
Brandon Downs
Digital Content Producer, CBS Sacramento
Brandon Downs is a digital content producer at CBS Sacramento.
/ CBS Sacramento

Shooting in Old Sacramento wounds 2, police say
SACRAMENTO – Two people were found shot in Old Sacramento Saturday night, police said.

Around 10:15 p.m., police said they responded to K and 2nd streets for reports of a shooting.

This is where they say they found a woman suffering from at least one gunshot wound. Police said she was alert and taken to a hospital for treatment. 

Another victim, who police say is a man, was found nearby with a gunshot wound and is expected to be OK. 

Crime scene tape could be seen blocking off the tunnel that connects Old Sacramento to Downtown Commons (DOCO). Evidence markers were seen inside the tunnel.

Police said no suspect information was available and the investigation is ongoing. 

