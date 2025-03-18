Old Sacramento's Ferris wheel and replica historic schoolhouse to be removed

SACRAMENTO – Two prominent attractions in Old Sacramento will soon be going away to make room for a new children's play area, city officials say.

The City of Sacramento confirmed on Tuesday that plans are in the works to remove the Ferris wheel and replica historic schoolhouse.

"This transformative project is an opportunity to breathe new life into Old Sacramento, while telling a broader and more inclusive story about the people who have called this region home for generations," said Sacramento Mayor Kevin McCarty in a statement.

Efforts have been underway to rejuvenate Old Sacramento, including a recent infusion of $6 million in state and federal grants for waterfront repairs.

Both the Ferris wheel and schoolhouse were meant to be temporary, officials say, although the schoolhouse ended up being somewhat of a fixture of Old Sacramento State History Park along Front Street for decades.

"Contrary to popular belief, Sacramento never had a schoolhouse of this type in the historic district," said City Historian Marcia Eyman in a statement.

The schoolhouse was originally built as an exhibit for U.S. bicentennial celebrations in 1976, city officials say. It's unclear what will become of the structure.

The Ferris wheel, which will be dismantled, arrived as part of the effort to get visitors back to Old Sacramento during the COVID-19 pandemic.

City officials say the new children's play area is being designed in partnership with the Shingle Springs Band of Miwok Indians and Wilton Rancheria.

Construction is scheduled to start in June and is expected to run through December.