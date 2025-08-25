Fire at vacant Old North Sacramento appliance shop threatened apartment complex next door

An apartment complex was dangerously close to an Old North Sacramento commercial building that caught fire early Monday morning.

Sacramento Fire crews were dispatched to the scene near Dixieanne Avenue and Oakmont Street around 4:30 a.m. Firefighters found flames coming from between a vacant appliance shop and a metal-framed building.

Crews initially went inside the vacant appliance shop, but firefighters say they had to retreat due to a partial roof collapse.

⁦@SacFirePIO⁩ on scene commercial fire along 2200 block of Del Paso Blvd. aRight next to Palm Garden Apartments. ⁦@GoodDaySac⁩ ⁦@CBSSacramento⁩ pic.twitter.com/8E8ZseEn19 — DG (@CameraGuyDave1) August 25, 2025

The apartment complex right next to the building was then evacuated when firefighters saw the flames start moving in that direction.

Firefighters were able to knock down the flames in time, however, allowing people to return to their apartments.

No injuries were reported, Sacramento Fire says.

Exactly what started the fire is unclear, but investigators were already at the scene Monday morning.