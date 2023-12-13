October could be "non-stop music" as organizers push for a third Discovery Park music festival

SACRAMENTO - Golden Sky Festival's headliners are better than ever in 2024 and it's part of a push to make October a music month at Discovery Park.

Golden Sky is back with headliners like Luke Bryan, Thomas Rhett, Bailey Zimmerman, Turnpike Troubadors and that's just the beginning.

That's good news for local hotels and restaurants.

"It basically sells out the hotel with every music festival which is great," Dane Blom said.

Blom works at Grange on J Street and worked at Golden Sky last year.

"We were happy to get the invite and it's great to be a part of big festivals like that," he said.

At one point in the day, they were selling a sandwich every eight seconds.

"Last year was pretty crazy for us," Blom said. "Basically all the food we thought we were gonna sell out in two days we sold out in day one."

So the festival has found success, now what?

"A lot of it is rooted in tourism, in affordable hotels, in shuttle programs," said Chamie McCurry, the CMO of Danny Wimmer Presents.

There is always a discussion about more hotel capacity.

"We're excited to see more products come into the market to support more visitors," said Kari Miskit.

And the goal is to add another festival.

"In October, we've got three weeks of non-stop music in Sacramento," Miskit said.

This could happen soon.

"We definitely have our eyes on bringing a third additional event very soon," McCurry said.

To keep pushing Sacramento as a festival destination.

"It's fantastic for the business here and fantastic for the hotels here and the other restaurants," Blom said. "I'll take it."

Tickets for next year's Golden Sky go on sale Friday at 9 a.m.