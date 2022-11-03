Oakland Raiders great Ray Guy dies at the age of 72

PIX Now -- Thursday morning headlines from the KPIX newsroom PIX Now -- Thursday morning headlines from the KPIX newsroom 10:47

OAKLAND -- Ray Guy, who turned punting into a Hall of Fame art form in his 14 seasons with the Raiders, had died at the age of 72, he NFL announced Thursday.

Guy was the first punter ever to be selected in the first round of an NFL draft when the Raiders picked him in 1973 after a stellar collegiate career at Southern Miss.

We are saddened to hear of the passing of Pro Football Hall of Fame punter Ray Guy.



We are saddened to hear of the passing of Pro Football Hall of Fame punter Ray Guy.



Our thoughts are with his family and loved ones.

His distinctive kicking style turned him into a valuable weapon, pinning team's deep in their territory. His longest punt was a 74-yarder against the Denver Broncos in 1977.

During those 14 years, he won three Super Bowl rings with the Raiders in Oakland and Los Angeles. He averaged 42.4 yards over his career from 1973 to 1986.

During his Hall of Fame speech, Guy -- who was also drafted by four different Major League teams as a pitcher -- said coming to the Raiders changed his life.

"Playing in the NFL with the Raiders was my destiny," he said. "I never looked back or questioned my decision."

The award given annually to the best punter in college football is named after Guy.