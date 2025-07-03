Former Oakdale Kmart may become new Walmart Neighborhood Market

A Central Valley community may soon get a new Walmart grocery store location in a spot that has been vacant for years.

The City of Oakdale announced Thursday that they had received a site plan review application for the former Kmart site along S. Maag Avenue.

Officials say the plan would demolish the old Kmart building and replace it with a new, 45,000 square-foot Walmart Neighborhood Market store complete with a drive-thru pharmacy.

City staff are now reviewing the plans. They expect the proposal to formally come before the city's planning commission by late summer or early fall.

Oakdale's Kmart closed in 2019. It was Stanislaus County's last remaining Kmart store.

Walmart Neighborhood Markets are smaller than the box store's regular Supercenter locations and focus on groceries.