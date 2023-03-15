Number of people diagnosed with Alzheimer's disease increases

A new report shows that Alzheimer's disease is a growing problem in the United States.

According to the Alzheimer's Association, the number of Alzheimer's patients is expected to double by the year 2050. Health officials said although some treatments look promising, many elderly people are still reluctant to talk about cognitive problems with their doctors.

The Alzheimer's Association said that people with memory issues should promptly touch base with a provider.

The report also projects the cost of caring for people with dementia-related problems will hit $345 billion this year, which is up from $24 billion the year before.